20 lakh ration card holders yet to get Onam food kit

Thiruvananthapuram: About 20 lakh ration card holders are yet to get the Onam food kit distributed by the State Government through ration shops.

On Uthradam day on Friday, the food kits were given to 10 lakh ration card holders. Now, the total food kit distribution has touched 70 lakhs.

The rations shops remained closed on Thiruvonam Day on Saturday. It will remain closed on Sunday and Monday. Those, who do not get the Onam food kit till now, will have to wait till Tuesday for getting it.

The non-availability of enough stock had adversely affected the timely distribution of the food kits. The distribution of kits had been mainly hit in towns and cities. In some places, those who didn't get 'sarkkara varatti' and cashew nut were given one kilo of sugar and wheat powder in its place .

Only in Varkala, Chirayankeezhu, Nedumangad, Vaikom, Kottayam and Palakkad taluks, more than 85 percent of card holders received the Onam food kit.

FOOD KITS CAN BE COLLECTED AFTER ONAM

Civil Supplies Minister G.R.Anil said that Onam food kits would be available at the ration shops even after Onam. He was speaking to reporters after collecting his Onam food kit from the PDS fair price shop at his home place, Niramankara.

He said that some ration dealers were spreading the word that there was no adequate stock of food articles for distribution. Such cases are very rare, he said, while adding that he does not want to enter into any controversy during the Onam season.