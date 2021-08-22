Three Alappuzha youths killed in scooter accident on Thiruvonam night

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 22, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The scooter that was involved in the accident.

Alappuzha: Three youngsters died when a scooter accident under the Venmony Police Station limits in Alappuzha on Thiruvonam (Saturday) night.

Gopan, 22, a native of Kallumel, Mavelikkara and Cheriyanadu natives Bau, 23 and Aneesh, 23 were declared dead from the accident.

Locals said that the scooter was speeding and lost control at the junction before it rammed into an electricity post after 8 pm near the Kollakadavu Junction.

According to the police, Gopan died on the spot while the two others died at hospitals.

