Two youths die as police jeep rams bike

Alappuzha: Two people were killed on Sunday morning here after being hit by a police jeep.

The dead are Kottayam native Justin and Alex from Kumarakom.

The accident occurred around 3.30 am onThalavadi-Thanneermukkam road.

The police jeep also damaged a wall on the side of the road.

The jeep is the official vehicle of the Alappuzha District Crime Records Bureau DySP and only the vehicle's driver was in the jeep.

It is assumed that he dozed off while driving, which resulted in the accident.

The youngsters were apparently returning home after New Year celebrations on Alappuzha beach. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

(Details awaited)