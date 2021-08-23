Thiruvananthapuram: People in Kerala need to be more vigilant in the next four weeks in view of the threat of an impending third wave of COVID-19 and opening of institutions and offices from August 24 after the Onam holidays, Health Minister Veena George said here on Monday.

She said the State Health Department would hold an urgent review meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to discuss the evolving situation.

The 10-day Onam festivities came to a close on Sunday and before the festival season began itself, Kerala had more than 50 per cent of the daily new COVID cases and had the highest number of active cases in the country.

"It's not possible to enforce lockdown all the time as the economic activity has to go and it's the responsibility of the government to protect both lives and livelihoods. We have made it very clear to ensure maintaining all COVID protocols and while some did it, at many places things did not go the way it should have," she said.

"The presence of the Delta variant is a cause of concern and a third wave is also expected and hence the coming weeks are going to be very crucial," said George.

Gearing up for third wave

"Considering a possibility of a third wave, the health infrastructure has been revamped and we have presently 870 tonne Oxygen stock and 33 Oxygen generation plants - which can produce an additional 77 metric tonnes of the life saving gas - are being set up," added George.

Of this, 500 metric tonnes have been kept at production centres. The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) has a stock of 80 metric tonnes while the remaining 290 metric tonnes have been stored at hospitals as buffer stock.

Seventy-seven metric tonnes of oxygen could be produced from the 33 generation units being set up in the State. Nine of them have already been commissioned.

"In addition, the government has set up oxygen generation systems in private hospitals to produce 13 metric tonnes of oxygen per day."

"Our aim is to speed up the vaccination campaign to cover as many people as possible. Though the vaccines have been taken by many, there are chances of the Delta variant spreading quickly and hence all should continue to be cautious and ensure all safety norms are observed," she said.

She also said that while the government was trying to ensure everyone was vaccinated and safe, no one should behave less cautiously merely because they have been vaccinated.

"Recent studies indicate that people who have been vaccinated may become more susceptible to the Delta variant if they do not take precautions. Therefore, everyone should pay attention," the minister said.

She further said that in anticipation of the third wave the health department has already made preparations for setting up oxygen beds and intensive care units (ICUs) in hospitals starting from the Taluk level and the number of ventilators have also been increased.

Steps have been taken to link ICUs at the District Hospital with the medical colleges via online.

More facilities in paediatric wards

Paediatric treatment systems are being augmented in view of the apprehension that children are more likely to be affected by the third wave if they have not been vaccinated, she said.

More facilities in paediatric wards in government hospitals will be implemented.

A total of 744 beds, including 490 oxygen-equipped paediatric beds, 158 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds and 96 ICU beds are being kept ready to deal with any situation.

'Keep up heightened vigil '

While saying that efforts are on to give vaccination to maximum number of people, the minister urged people to help maintain heightened vigil by avoiding crowds.

No laxity should be shown by the public just because two doses of vaccine were taken. Any kind of such laxity will lead to the spread of Delta variant as the State is susceptible to another round of attack, she said.

Suggesting precautionary methods to prevent spread of the virus among children and adults, she said that if someone gets sick at home, it was imperative to follow the quarantine conditions.

Elderly people and people with chronic diseases are more likely to get sick and closed areas are responsible for the spread of COVID-19 and, therefore, institutions and offices must be vigilant when they reopen, she said.

The disease can be spread if care is not taken while eating and washing hands, she further said.

The minister also said that testing will be maximized and on exhibiting symptoms of cough, sore throat, fever, chills, body aches or headaches, one should get tested for COVID-19 before travelling.

She also advised people to wear a double mask or N95 mask to cover the nose and mouth properly, maintain a distance of at least two metres between individuals and wash hands frequently with soap and water or disinfect it with sanitizer.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)