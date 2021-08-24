Hit-and-run case: Massive hunt on to nab Innova driver behind Thrissur accident

Our Correspondent
Published: August 24, 2021 12:50 PM IST
A portion of the bumper which came off due to the impact of the accident took place at Viyyur bridge near Daya Hospital a couple of days ago.

Thrissur: A massive manhunt has been launched by the police to nab the driver of an MUV which hit a boy and sped away from the accident site. The boy who sustained grievous injuries in hands, legs and head is reportedly now out of danger.

The accident took place at Viyyur bridge near Daya Hospital a couple of days ago. A Toyota Innova Cyrsta which went out of control hit the boy’s bicycle from behind. It then banged against a signboard before coming to a halt.

Despite a hospital located just a shout away, the van driver just didn't bother to hear the screams of the boy after he was hit by the vehicle.

RELATED ARTICLES

As evidence, the cops just have a single piece of evidence to trace the driver and that is a portion of the bumper which came off due to the impact of the accident.

The visuals of the driver coming out of the 7-seater vehicle and having a look at the injured boy, got captured on the CCTV cameras installed nearby. However, after seeing that the injuries were of serious nature he rushed back to the van and fled from the place.

He didn't make an attempt to save the child's life though a hospital was just 300 meters away.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified the search operation after getting the information that the vehicle involved in the accident was an ash colour Innova.

The police is carrying out a search and examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza and the border check posts.

The Multi Utility Vehicle sped towards Wadakkanchery after the incident.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout