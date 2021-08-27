Kerala government to impose triple lockdown on Sunday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 27, 2021 03:39 PM IST Updated: August 27, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Kerala has witnessed over 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on the last two days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has decided to impose a total lockdown throughout Kerala on Sunday. It is understood that the restrictions will be similar to that of triple lockdown.

The decision was made in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases following relaxations given during Onam. The state did not have lockdown for almost two weeks due to Independence Day and the festival of Onam.

The state has reported in excess of 30,000 cases on the last two days, with 31,445 and 30,007 new positives confirmed on Wednesday and Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout