Kerala government to impose triple lockdown on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has decided to impose a total lockdown throughout Kerala on Sunday. It is understood that the restrictions will be similar to that of triple lockdown.

The decision was made in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases following relaxations given during Onam. The state did not have lockdown for almost two weeks due to Independence Day and the festival of Onam.



The state has reported in excess of 30,000 cases on the last two days, with 31,445 and 30,007 new positives confirmed on Wednesday and Thursday.