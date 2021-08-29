Kakkanad drug case: Accused woman let off with mystery 'soldier', probe initiated

Kochi: The excise intelligence has initiated a probe to find out the link between Thayyiba Aulad, who is allegedly involved in the Kakkanad drug case, and a person with whom she was let off.

This person had introduced himself as a soldier to the excise officers. The man had then said that he was on leave after sustaining an injury to the arm while serving at the Kashmir border. The statements of the excise officers who spoke to him would also be taken.

The excise district squad had busted a drug racket, operating out of a flat at Kakkanad in Kochi, last week. Though the woman was detained initially, she was let off on the same night itself.

After securing the officers' permission, the woman herself had called this person. He then turned up at the exercise regional headquarters at Kacherippady in Ernakulam that night itself but waited outside in the vehicle. Only after it was decided to remove the woman from the list of accused, this person came to the office and left with her.

The evidence emerging from the probe strengthen the suspicion that the case was allegedly scuttled as strings were pulled after coming to know that Thayyiba was nabbed in the case. The probe team has also not taken at face value his claims of being a soldier.

He had introduced himself as a close relative of the woman. His responses indicated that he was aware that the woman had stayed at the Kakkanad flat along with the accused who were arrested. The officers also said that he did not appear to be anxious.