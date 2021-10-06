Excise on the trail of 'Teacher' linked to Kochi drug mafia

Kochi: The investigation by the Excise Department into the case relating to the supply and sale of psychoactive drugs in Kochi running into crores of rupees is now mainly centred on the role of 12th accused Susmitha Philip, better known as 'Teacher' in the drug mafia circles.

The Excise Crime Branch's preliminary assessment points to Susmitha's active involvement in the sale and supply of drugs to youths in Kochi.

She introduced herself as 'Teacher' before the Excise officials and took away the pet dogs which the probe agency had seized from the accused, who were arrested in the drugs case. The failure to find out her link with the accused at that point of time by the Excise Department might have led to destruction of evidence relating to her involvement in the case.

The pet dogs are usually carried along with drugs in luxury cars by the drug mafia as a cover-up exercise. By carrying pet dogs, they try to avoid vehicle-checking by the police.

Susmitha had then told the Excise that she knew the accused personally in connection with a business in pet dogs. The Excise did not have any suspicion about her role in the case then. But later in the course of the investigation, the Excise got the clue that she was one of the main operators in the sale and supply of illicit drugs in Kochi.

The parents of Susmitha, however, gave a statement to the Excise that they did not have any knowledge about her involvement in the drug mafia deals.