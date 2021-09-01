CPM report finds fault with G Sudhakaran over laxity during Ambalappuzha campaign

Thiruvananthapuram: Former CPM Minister G Sudhakaran is likely to earn the party's wrath soon over his alleged inertia during the assembly poll campaign in the Ambalappuzha constituency.

The ruling CPM's assembly election review report contains specific references indicting the veteran leader in connection with the campaign.

The report which was adopted at the recent CPM state committee meeting, states: Certain issues cropped up in Ambalappuzha during the recent elections. Certain activities were noticed on the part of G Sudhakaran which were not helpful in ensuring victory. There was limited support from his side in extending the assistance required in the elections. The state committee should examine these lapses separately.”

The remarks were made in the portion which pertained to election review in Alappuzha district.

However, the portion containing personal remarks against Sudhakaran were dropped in the party “letter” prepared on the basis of the evaluation report. The letter just mentioned that certain actions took place which were not helpful in election activities in Ambalapuzha constituency.

The state leadership of the party chose to skip Sudhakaran's name in the letter to avoid making a senior leader of his stature an accused in front of the eyes of party workers at the grassroots level.

The probe report is in the final stages.

During the internal probe, Sudhakaran had denied outright before the commission the charge that there was carelessness on his part during the Ambalappuzha poll. He handed over the details of the votes secured in areas where he and party candidate H Salam commanded influence.

Sudhakaran emphasised that apart from what happened in other constituencies where new faces were fielded in place of regular candidates, nothing different took place in Ambalappuzha. It is understood that Sudhakaran had demanded a probe into the conspiracy behind Salam levelling such serious allegations against him.

It may be recalled that the CPM had appointed Elamaram Kareem and K J Thomas as inquiry commission following the allegations that Sudhakaran was largely inactive during the poll campaign.

Salam, however, won the election.