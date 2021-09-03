Kuravilangad: A one-and-a-half-year-old child met with a tragic end after getting electrocuted while playing near a refrigerator. The death of Ruth Mariam Allal, daughter of Allal and Shruthi, has cast a pall of gloom over this village in Kottayam district.

The tragic incident took place at Shruthi’s ancestral Vavanatukulangara House at Vembally, near Kuravilangad. According to police, Ruth was playing hide-and-seek with other children. She got electrocuted while hiding behind the refrigerator.

At the time of the incident Allal and Shruthi had gone out for work. Allal is engaged in contract works related to tiles. Shruthi is a contract worker under the MGNREGA scheme in Athirampuzha panchayat.

Before going for work she left her elder daughter Sara,7, and Ruth at her parental home in Vembally.

Shruthy’s father Pathrose and mother Suma lifted the baby who was lying on the floor and came to the veranda. They cried for help. The neighbors came in and rushed the baby to a private hospital in Kuravilangad, but the child could not be saved.

Later KSEB workers carried out an inspection in the house and found current passing through the earth cable of the fridge. (The earth cable is the wire within the electric circuit that provides a safe pathway to the ground for excess current in case of an electric fault.)