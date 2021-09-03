Suneesha's husband arrested over her suicide at Payyannur home

Payyannur: Just days after the suicide of a young woman here in Kannur district the police have arrested her husband.

Suneesha was found hanging from the ventilation outlet in the bathroom on August 29. A case for abetment to suicide has been registered against her husband K P Vijeesh, 27.

He was taken into custody by a police team led by inspector Mahesh K Nair from his residence on Thursday evening. The arrest was recorded later in the evening.

Since Suneesha was found positive for COVID-19, Vijeesh and his family were under quarantine. They tested negative on Wednesday following which the police decided to take Vijeesh into custody.

The investigation officials had questioned some relatives of Vijeesh on Thursday. The arrest was carried out based on the evidence obtained from them.

He will be produced in court on Friday.

Since the case has been registered under sections of Domestic Violence Act, the further probe will be handed over to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Payyannur, K E Premachandran.

The police hinted at the involvement of more people in the case.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471-2552056)