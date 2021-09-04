Body of missing Adimali woman found buried under neighbour's kitchen

Adimali: In a shocking incident, the body believed to be that of missing woman Sindhu, 45, was found buried under the kitchen of her neighbour's house in Panickankudy here in Kerala's Idukki district.

The woman was staying in a rented house in the area.

The owner of the house, Manikunnel Binoy, 52, is absconding.

On Friday when the relatives of Sindhu started digging the portion under the cooking area and removed about two feet of mud, they were shocked to see four fingers. The police arrived at the house and conducted an inspection.

The body would be retrieved on Saturday after the arrival of forensic experts. The police has come to the conclusion that the murder was committed by Binoy and the body is Sindhu's.

Sindhu has been missing since August 12. With Sindhu’s mother lodging a complaint with the Vellathooval police station alleging foul play behind the incident, the cops began a probe. Subsequently, Binoy disappeared from the area.

Sindhu, who was estranged with her husband, came to Panikankudy from Kamakshy in 2016 along with her younger son. She started staying in a rented accommodation which was next to Binoy’s house.

Both Sindhu and Binoy became close to each other.

On August 11, Binoy sent Sindhu’s son to his sister’s place. It is believed that the murder was carried out subsequently.

On returning home the next day, the boy could not find his mother. With the filing of a police complaint, Binoy left the place. Subsequently the cops began a search to trace both Binoy and Sindhu.

Meanwhile, Sindhu’s relatives conducted an inspection at Binoy’s house on Friday. During the inspection, they found the body buried under the kitchen.

Sindhu had gone to meet her estranged husband recently. When she didn’t return for two days, Binoy got upset.

He threatened Sindhu that her son would be hung to death if she didn't return immediately. Binoy even tied a noose around the boy’s neck. The police had registered a case against him in connection with this incident.

Binoy, who is married, was deserted by his wife several years ago.

Idukki Deputy Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Paul, Idukki Tahsildar Vincent Joseph, SHO in-charge Sam Jose, SIs Rajesh Kumar and Saji N Paul arrived at the spot and carried out further proceedings in connection with the crime.