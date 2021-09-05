Compassionate appointments in Kerala exceeding limit: Pay Commission

Thiruvananthapuram: The 11th Pay Commission has criticised the State Government for making more number of compassionate appointments than the stipulated five per cent quota meant for it.

In the final recommendations given to the Chief Minister the other day, the Commission noted that the excessive number of compassionate appointments had seriously affected the efficiency of the government.

The performance of those who are appointed on compassionate grounds is far below those who entered the service by clearing the PSC examinations after doing a lot of hard work. The discrimination shown to those on pure merit is a violation of Article 16 of the Indian Constitution.

Even when jobs are given to the dependents of those who die in harness, it must be ensured that such appointees should not have automatic promotion to the higher grade. Only on the basis of the score received at the screening tests, promotions should be granted to them.

After going for a random check for the period from 2017 to 2020, the Commission found that 68 (13.20 %) out of the total 515 appointments made at the Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate were on compassionate grounds. In Sanskrit University, five (14.29 %) out of 35 postings were on a compassionate basis. In the Assembly secretariat, it was 18 (13.74%) out of 131 total postings.

The Commission asked the government to give full family pension to the dependents of those who die in harness instead of continuing with the practice of compassionate appointments.

The government would give an amount based on the calculation for one year or for the remaining years of service from the date of death. The dependents who have annual income below Rs.8 lakh, including family pension if any, can be given the above amount for five years. The last drawn basic salary or an amount not exceeding Rs.50,000 be given monthly. After this five year period, family pension can be given on the basis of the existing rules.