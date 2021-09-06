Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, yellow alert in 9 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness a spell of heavy rainfall in the coming days.

A yellow alert has been sounded in several districts where heavy rains have been forecast.

The districts are Idukki, Kottayam, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam.

The alert remains for two days.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that several parts over south, west and north India are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next three days with the revival of the Southwest Monsoon.

It said enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread and isolated heavy to very heavy rains is very likely over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala the during next three days and reduce in intensity and distribution thereafter.

After recording deficient rainfall in August, the IMD has predicted above-normal precipitation in September.

The rainfall deficit until August 31 was nine per cent. The deficiency until September 5 was nine per cent.

While issuing its forecast for September, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra on Wednesday said the shortfall recorded during August is likely to be compensated with excess rainfall in the current month.

A low depression is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on Monday, the IMD said.