Rain-battered Kerala to see more dark clouds in coming days; Yellow alert in several districts

Kottayam: The brief let-up in the heavy bout of rain in Kerala on Sunday is only a temporary respite, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

The national weather agency has forecast more rain in the State already battered by a slew of landslides and flash floods this weekend.

Heavy rain is forecast from Wednesday and is likely to continue until next Sunday, October 24, the IMD informed.

With the low-pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea weakening, the next two days are likely to see only light showers.

However, this will change with the arrival of easterly winds across southern India.

The State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has sounded an Yellow alert in ten of the fourteen districts in the State.

They include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

Higher education institutions will remain closed on Monday (October 18).

Several Kerala varsities too have cancelled examinations scheduled for Monday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged all to remain extra vigilant in the event of rains not letting up.

While urging people to heed the authorities' instructions, he warned against unnecessary trips during these dangerous weather conditions.

With water-borne diseases likely to be prevalent, the chief minister has also asked all to take necessary precautions.

The State reported 23 deaths on Sunday in rain-related incidents.

While Kottayam reported most deaths (13), Idukki reported 8, and Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, one each.

This is the worst case of rain-related damage ever recorded in Kottayam.