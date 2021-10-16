Landslide in Kottayam's Koottickal: 10 missing, Army’s help sought

Kottayam: With extremely heavy rainfall lashing the district and landslides occurring in the eastern parts, the district collector has sought the assistance of the Army and the Air Force for rescue operations.

At least four landslips have been reported from various parts of Kottayam district. Koottickal was the worst affected, where 10 persons are reportedly missing in a landslide. There have been unconfirmed reports that three bodies have been recovered from the spot.

Minister for Cooperation, V N Vasavan said that over 60 are waiting to be rescued in the region.

It is understood that three houses were swept away in floodwaters at Plappally in Koottickal village.

An Indian Army team will soon arrive in Koottickal to aid the rescue activities. Kottayam District Collector P K Jayasree also sought the assistance of the army to airlift stranded people from affected areas in the eastern parts of the district.

Swollen rivers

The water levels in the rivers flowing through Kottayam such as Manimalayar and Meenachil are rising.

Landslides have led to the blockage of Mundakkayam Elamkadu-Vagamon Road also. However, no casualties were reported as it is an uninhabited region. Landslips have occurred in the forest area in Kodunga also.

Flooding was witnessed on main roads as well as byroads. House compounds too are inundated as canals have already started overflowing. Holidaymakers visiting various tourist sites are also stranded.

The causeway on Mundakkayam-Erumely Road and nearby houses are flooded.

People have been shifted from their houses at Ramanayi near Ponthanpuzha while some families at Murikallumpuram are stranded. Fifteen families have been shifted from near Kuruvamoozhi Bridge to a relief camp.

The Kanjirappally Press Centre is also flooded.

Control rooms opened

Round-the-clock control rooms have been opened after a red alert was declared in Kottayam district. The contact numbers are:

District Emergency Operations Centre: 0481- 2565400, 2566300, 9446562236, 9188610017.

Taluk Control Rooms:

Meenachil - 04822 212325

Changanassery - 0481 2420037

Kottayam - 0481 2568007, 2565007

Kanjirappally - 04828 202331

Vaikom - 04829 231331.