Maoists resurface at Chakkittapara again, warn estate manager

Our Correspondent
Published: September 08, 2021 11:46 AM IST

Kozhikode: Maoists were spotted in Chakkittapara area here again.

A five-member armed Maoist team, including three women, put up posters at an estate located at Muthukad area of Perambra, close to the Wayanad district border.

The Maoists handed over some pamphlets to the estate manager in his office, and told him not to exploit workers. They had food in the estate, and left with food items.

RELATED ARTICLES

The presence of the ultra-left group was reported in the area a month ago also. The rapid action force is searching for the Maoists.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout