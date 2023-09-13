Magistrate court acquits human rights activist Grow Vasu

Kunnamangalam: Human rights activist Ayinoor Vasu (Grow Vasu) was acquitted by a court here on Wednesday.

Vasu (93) was arrested for protesting and raising slogans against the alleged extra-judicial police killings of two Maoists -- Devarajan and Ajitha -- in 2016 near the mortuary of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The Kunnamangalam First Class Magistrate Court passed the order. Grow Vasu was in jail for the past one-and-a-half months.

He was charged with unlawful assembly and obstructing police in the discharge of duty.

On November 24, 2016, Kerala police shot dead Koppam Devarajan, a central committee member of CPI (Maoist), and Ajitha alias Kaveri in Padukka forest in the Karulai range of the Nilambur South division.

When their bodies were shifted to Kozhikode Medical College, a group of activists, including Vasu held protests accusing the police of staging the encounter.

Vasu had demanded a judicial inquiry into the killings. "We don't know what happened. The forest area (15 km from Padukka forest station) had been cordoned off and even reporters were not allowed to go there," Vasu had told Manorama News from in front of the mortuary then.

In the 1960s, Vasu was part of the Naxalite movement. He was imprisoned for seven years in Kannur Central Prison after he was arrested in the Thirunelli Naxalite action of 1970, in which Naxal leader Arikkad Varghese was killed.

In the 1980s, he had joined hands with the Gwalior Rayons Organisation of Workers (GROW), to demand the closure of the Gwalior Rayons factory at Mavoor, saying it was polluting the Chaliyar river.

Since then he came to be known as Grow Vasu.