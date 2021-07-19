Man writes extortion letter to bizmen claiming to be Maoist, police conducts raids

Kozhikode: The Kerala police on Sunday raided multiple places, including flats, houses and offices, connected to a man who allegedly wrote extortion letters to three businessmen here claiming to be a Maoist.

The police said the businessmen received letters demanding money last week.

"We received three complaints about anonymous letters sent to businessmen seeking money. The letters claimed that they were from Maoists. However, we zeroed in on a suspect who is absconding.

"We are searching for him. It is suspected that he had earlier also he had done something similar to extort money," a senior police official told PTI.

The police found digital evidence of the suspect travelling to Wayanad from where the letters were allegedly sent to the businessmen at Kozhikode, the official said.

The district of Wayand has had alleged Maoist presence for many years now.

In November 2020, an extremist was killed in an encounter with the police. In 2019, Maoist C P Jaleel was killed in an alleged encounter with police at Vythiri.