Seroprevalence survey results to decide Kerala's school reopening plans

Thiruvananthapuram: A final decision on reopening schools in Kerala will be taken only after studying the results of the seroprevalence survey being undertaken by the Health Department to assess the spread of coronavirus infection that causes the pandemic disease COVID-19.

(The percentage of individuals in a population who have antibodies to an infectious agent is called seroprevalence. In other words seroprevalence refers to the level of a pathogen in a population, as measured in blood serum. In the case of COVID-19 the infectious agent is a type of coronavirus named as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome CoronaVirus or SARS-CoV-2.)

According to the consensus reached by the authorities and experts, schools will be reopened if it is found that 70 per cent of the participants of the seroprevalence survey have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in their bodies to resist the attack of the disease.

The survey, which began at the beginning of this month, is also looking into the prevalence of antibodies among children in the age group of 5 and 17 years.

The seroprevalence survey earlier conducted by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) in the State during last May and June found antibodies among 44.4 per cent of those who were tested. But the ICMR had checked only 1,300 samples taken only from three districts — Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad.

The survey, being conducted large-scale this time by collecting samples from all districts, would be completed by next week.

The authorities are of the view that after the rapid progress in vaccination and spread of the delta variant of the co, the number of those who have gained resistance against the pandemic might have considerably gone up.

Another recommendation by experts is that proper steps be taken ahead of the school reopening to contain further spread of the disease. Though there are less chances for occurence of major health issues for children due to coronavirus, special care should be given to those who are having serious ailments.

PG classes daily, UG on shift basis

The Principals' Meeting called by Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday has decided to hold regular classes for undergraduate students on a shift basis from October 4. As per the plan, a student of a degree batch will have classes on alternate days.

But the post-graduate students will have classes on a daily basis since their numbers are less in a particular batch. They will be allowed to sit in one classroom by maintaining safe distance between each student.

The Principal in a college can arrange for classes for five hours between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm in three sessions.

CM optimistic

"We are expecting the reopening of schools by next month. Preparations are on full scale to reopen schools. The discussions with the experts are going on," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.