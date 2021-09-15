Nearly 1/3 COVID-19 deaths in Kerala due to late hospital admission: report

Thiruvananthapuram: Delay in admitting patients to hospitals on time contributed to 30.44% of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala, a report said, adding that most of them had been either diabetic or suffering from high blood pressure.

This information was based on a study the Health Department conducted on 9,195 deaths reported between June 18 and September 3. The report was tabled in a Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-chaired COVID-19 review meeting held on September 10.

Kasaragod district reported most deaths, 35.32%, caused by such delays. In Thrissur, the delay was responsible for 32.98% deaths till August 28, the report said.

Authorities could not ensure if COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at their respective residences adhered to quarantine norms. Their health conditions, including oxygen levels, were not timely monitored, leading to an increase in mortality rate.

Until Tuesday, Sept 14, 22,779 lives were lost due to the pandemic disease, reveals official data.

THE CHILLING NUMBERS

Total COVID-19 deaths between June 18 and September 3: 9,195

No of people dead at home: 514

Deaths en route hospitals: 146

Deaths in hospitals

First day of treatment: 794

Second day: 704

Third day: 640

Total deaths due to delay in seeking treatment from hospitals: 2,799

Percentage: 30.44%