RTI activist, mother injured in attack by retired cop, goons over a land dispute

Karunagapally: A Right To Information activist and his mother were seriously injured in an attack carried out in their house allegedly by a gang led by a retired Sub Inspector of Police here on Tuesday. A Facebook post by the activist seemed to have provoked the retired cop to commit the crime.

The retired grade SI of Police, Abdul Rasheed of Pulariyil House at Chavara, who was arrested, has been remanded to judicial custody by the court.

Ammini Amma, 61, and son Sreekumar, 41, has been admitted to the Karunagappally Taluk Hospital with injuries.

According to Sreekumar, a gang of five led by Rasheed came in a car on Tuesday morning, barged into their house, attacked them and further threatened to finish them off.

He said his mother was pushed to the ground and her dress was torn in the melee when she tried to interfere after seeing him being attacked. The gang had left the place in the car by the time the neighbours came to the spot hearing the cry of Sreekumar and mother.

The police have registered a case against Rashid and his gang on charges of threatening to kill, outraging the modesty of a woman and causing grievous bodily injuries. A steel rod measuring 4-feet and chappals were recovered by the police from Rashid's house.

The quarrel between Rashid and Sreekumar's family has been going on for the last many years over a civil dispute involving a plot at Sankaramangalam in Chavara, near to Rashid's house.

Sreekumar and mother are of Pulikalazhikathu House in Chavara.

Two days ago, Sreekumar put up a Facebook post against Rasheed which kicked off a verbal spat between the two on Facebook.