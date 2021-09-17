Minority Communalism note: Surendran asks CPM to admit presence of 'love jihad'

The opposition parties have attacked the CPM over a note circulated among its cadre that talks about girl students of professional colleges in Kerala falling prey to radical thoughts.

BJP state president K Surendran has accused the CPM of adopting a double stand. He has urged the ruling party to admit the presence of 'love jihad' in Kerala.

"It is the same thing that we have been saying for years that there is love jihad in Kerala. Why is CPM hesitant to admit it," asked Surendran.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan said that the CPM's in-house note on 'minority communalism' was a serious allegation. "On what basis has the CPM said these things?" asked Satheesan.

"Has there been any cases registered in this regard or is there any data? The party and its government must explain."

Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt had stirred controversy recently by claiming the presence of 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' in Kerala.

Senior Congress leaders, including VD Satheesan and PT Thomas, had criticised the bishop for making the 'divisive' statement. The BJP had, however, sided with the bishop over the issue.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also criticised the bishop and urged those in responsible positions to refrain from making such statements.