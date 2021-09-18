Maggots seen crawling from nostrils of COVID victim, allege relatives

Kochi: After it was reported that maggots were found crawling from the nostrils of a COVID patient who died at the Kalamassery Medical College, relatives of the victim have come forward with more scathing remarks.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased, Kunjumon, 85, has alleged that a day before he was declared dead, they were asked by the hospital authorities to purchase an ampule for injection worth Rs 6,000 along with napkins.

The death was reported at 12.10 am on September 14 and the next day, the body was handed over to the relatives. In the complaints filed before the chief minister, health minister and department of scheduled castes, the relatives have claimed that they saw maggots crawling on the body when it was taken for cremation the same day.

The relatives had reportedly submitted photographs along with their complaints. They have alleged that Kunjumon had died much before and it was hidden from them. Anil Kumar, son of the deceased, has demanded a probe into the incident.

Kunjumon was admitted to the Taluk Hospital before being shifted to Medical College after his condition worsened. The hospital authorities have not yet responded.