Four Kerala cops under ED scanner for money laundering

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against four Kerala Police officers, who had once worked together at the Thadiyittaparambu Police Station in Ernakulam district.

The officers are Thadiyittaparambu station house officer (SHO) Suresh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector Jacob, civil police officer Jyothi George and Kodakara (Thrissur) station SHO Arun Gopalakrishnan.

The ED has written to Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant and Vigilance Director Sudesh Kumar seeking information about the officers in question.

They have asked the police department to hand over all information about the cops, including their service history.

According to sources, the ED filed the case based on a complaint that the officers were involved in money laundering while they were posted at the Thadiyittaparambu Police Station.