Gender error in voters’ list; man stages ‘maxy’ protest at polling booth in Kollam

Puthoor (Kollam): In a humourous turn of events during the polling day on Friday, S Rajendra Prasad (78) caught the eyes at Ezhukon Govt LP School’s polling booth when he arrived to vote dressed in a maxy (night dress). He staged the protest after the election commission's voter list mistakenly identified him as female, an error also reflected in the voter slip he received beforehand.



Taking the misclassification in stride, Prasad, a native of Ezhukon, accessorised with a shawl, necklace, earrings, and sunglasses, all borrowed from a neighbour. In a symbolic gesture, he also brought along a copy of the Indian Constitution. Despite initial surprise, election officials verified his identity through relevant documents and permitted him to cast his vote.

Prasad, a retired panchayat librarian who lives alone, later said, “The Election Commission has classified me as a woman, so I thought I might as well comply with that.”