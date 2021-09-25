KPCC revamp likely soon, short-listing of new office-bearers on

Thiruvananthapuram: Hectic parleys are on in the state Congress regarding the selection of new office-bearers and executive committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The list containing names of leaders to be given a berth in the organisational committees is currently under discussion at the leadership level.

The “A” and “I” groups have handed over preliminary suggestions regarding the proposed committee and some of the names forwarded are being considered by the PCC leadership.

The 51-member executive committee will have 15 general secretaries, 4 vice presidents. The PCC leadership at the moment is engaged in finalising the names of the 19 office-bearers and 28 executive committee members.

KPCC secretaries would not be appointed at this stage.

KPCC president K Sudhdakaran and opposition leader V D Satheeshan are slated to fly to Delhi after rounding up the discussions here before September 30.

Gopinath too in the reckoning



The “A” group has urged PCC leadership to consider the name of former legislator Sivadasan Nair for the post of an office-bearer. Nair was suspended for reacting against the appointment to the District Congress Committee revamp. His suspension was revoked subsequently.



Sudhakaran is also making all efforts to give a suitable office-bearer’s post to A V Gopinath, former Palakkad DCC president who had publicly announced his resignation from the Congress. The idea is to bring him back to the fold and utilise his services for the organisation by giving him a key position.

Even though Gopinath announced his resignation from Congress publicly, due to Sudhakaran’s intervention he has desisted from making any further move openly.

Apart from Sivadasan Nair, the “A” group has recommended the names of Aryadan Shaukath, Varkala Kahar, Sony Sebastian, Abdul Muthalib and Jaison Joseph.

On the other hand, the “I” group has recommended the names of V S Sivakumar, A A Shukkur, S Ashokan, A K Raju, Phillip Joseph, T U Radhakrishnan.

Since there is pressure within the two prominent factions, more names are likely to come up for inclusion in the coming days. Of the 19 posts of KPCC office-bearers, the leadership is likely to include only less than half of the names recommended by the groups.

The General Secretary in charge of the organisation and treasurer will be nominated by the KPCC president.

V T Balram, K S Sabarinathan, P M Niyaz, Ajay Tharayil, Pazhakulam Madhu, D Sugathan and K Mohankumar are being considered beyond factional considerations. Bindhu Krishna, P K Jayalakshmi, Jothy Vijaykumar likely figure on the women’s list.