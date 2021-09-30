Man found dead in Ettumanoor hours after autorickshaw accident

Kottayam: Mystery shrouds the death of a person who was abandoned by an autorickshaw driver on the road soon after an accident involving it in the heart of Ettumanoor town last midnight.

The dead has been identified as Binu, 36, of Puthenpurackal, Athirampuzha.

The autorickshaw which went out of control, overturned towards the right side. The visuals from the nearest CCTV camera clearly show that the autorickshaw overturned on Binu.

Binu and his relative Noufal were in the autorickshaw. Both were drunk. Binu was suffering from epilepsy therefore the police is suspicious about the reasons behind the death.

The incident took place at Ettumanoor central junction at 12.10 midnight.

Those present at the central junction at that time rushed to the spot and put the autorickshaw back in its position and made Binu sit on the road divider.

Both Binu and Noufal were seen talking to each other in the visuals. Noufal went away with the autorickshaw at 3 am.

Binu remained seated in the verandah of a shop. With his health condition worsening, Binu collapsed a little later.

With Binu lying still in front of the shop, local people informed the police about the incident.

Ettumanoor police arrived at the spot and confirmed Binu's death.

His body was taken to the hospital in a fire force ambulance. It has been shifted to the mortuary of the Kottayam Medical College.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after autopsy.

More details regarding the reasons behind the death would be known only after the postmortem examination.

Ettumanoor police has caught the friend of the deceased Noufal from Athirampuzha.

According to him, both of them were returning in the auto after dinner at a friend's place. Noufal clarified that he left Binu at the Etumannoor junction after he displayed signs of violent behaviour