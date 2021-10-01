Pala campus murder: 'Did not intend to kill her,' accused Abhishek tells police

Kottayam: Abhishek, the youngster who murdered his colleague Nithina on the campus at St Thomas College, Pala, told the police that he had not intended to kill her.

According to reports, Abhishek said that he was upset after being spurned by Nithina, with whom he had been in love for some time.

'He sat calmly after killing her'

The security guard of the college has said that he witnessed the murder from afar.

Talking to media persons, the security personnel said that Abhishek and Nidhina were seen quarreling before he attacked her.

"From a distance, I saw them quarreling. After a short while, the man pushed the lady and dragged her down by getting hold of her neck. Then I saw blood splatter. The man then wiped his hands and sat calmly on a chair. Even when the girl was rushed to the hospital, he sat there emotionless," the security personnel said.