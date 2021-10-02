Movie theatres to reopen in Kerala from October 25

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government decides to reopen cinema theatres in the state from October 25.

Earlier, demands were raised by theatre owners in the wake of the state giving the nod for restaurants and bars to restart dine-in facility.

The latest decision was taken at a COVID review meeting held in presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Though a formal announcement is awaited, it is understood that people who have received both doses of vaccination will be permitted inside movie halls.

50 for weddings

The state government has also decided to allow as many as 50 persons for wedding functions.

Nod has also been given to training institutes, where teachers and students who have received both shots of anti-COVID vaccination will be permitted to attend.