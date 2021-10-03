Tvm youth threatens legal action on police as he is mistaken for 'accused' in a honey-trap case

The Vaikom Police have landed in the soup for circulating a wrong photograph claiming to be that of a suspect in a recent honey trap case.

The other day, an NRI businessman at Vaikom in Kottayam district was forced to pay Rs 1.25 lakh to a gang that had allegedly honey-trapped him.

Based on a complaint, the police had arrested Njarackal-native Joslin and named two others -- Renjini of Ambalathara in Kasaragod and Subin Krishnan of Koovappally, Kanjirappally -- as suspects.

However, the police made an error while circulating the photographs of one of the suspects, Subin.

They issued the photograph of Subin TL, a Thiruvananthapuram-native, who is not connected to the case. The goof-up came to light after Subin TL rang up Vaikom DySP AJ Thomas.

Subin TL, who is a VFX artist and choreographer, has reportedly been in Mumbai for work for the past three months. In a video message, he said that the incident has tarnished his reputation.

"As part of a honey trap news, my photo was published. Since this news came, my family and others think that I'm the accused. That was a mistake made by the police," Subin TL wrote on Facebook.

Manorama News reported that he is now planning to take legal action against the police.