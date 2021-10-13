Kerala reports 11k fresh cases, 123 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 11,079 new COVID cases and 9972 recoveries on Wednesday.

There are 97,630 active cases in Kerala while the COVID-related deaths increased to 26,571 with the addition of 123 recent fatalities.

The state tested 89,995 samples for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 10,608 contracted the virus through contact while 53 came from outside the state and 58 are healthcare workers.

There are 3,39,688 persons under observation in Kerala, of whom 3,28,426 are in home/institutional quarantine centres while 11,262 are in hospitals. On Wednesday, 690 persons were hospitalised.

The health department informed that of the total cases, 10.4% are hospitalised.

Vaccination status

Of the eligible population, 93.6% (2,50,25,243) have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination while 44.6% (1,19,28,898) have been fully vaccinated, said a press release issued by the health department.

Among the fresh cases, 2,802 (25.3%) were not vaccinated, the government said.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam-1794

Kozhikode-1155

Thiruvananthapuram-1125

Thrissur -1111

Kottayam -925

Kollam -767

Idukki -729

Malappuram- 699

Kannur - 554

Pathanamthitta - 547

Palakkad -530

Alappuzha- 506

Wayanad - 387

Kasaragod- 250

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram-1058

Kollam- 580

Pathanamthitta-520

Alappuzha-514

Kottayam -781

Idukki- 648

Ernakulam-978

Thrissur- 1374

Palakkad- 958

Malappuram- 948

Kozhikode-601

Wayanad-461

Kannur-370

Kasaragod- 181