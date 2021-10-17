Kerala rain: Several rivers flowing above danger mark, tourists stranded in Vagamon

Kottayam: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in various parts of the state. Heavy rains have battered Kottayam district particularly. With landslides taking place along with heavy rains, many areas in the southern zone have been cut off from the rest of the state.

The water level in most major rivers have crossed the danger mark.

Tourists stranded

Tourists who came to Vagamon to enjoy weekend holidays, got stranded on the way. The area was totally cut off following incessant rains since Saturday morning.

A large number of tourists had come to Vagamon to enjoy four consecutive holidays. Many of them vacated the resorts in the morning. With rains gaining strength, a landslide occurred at Mavdi on the Vagamon -Erattupetta route. Vehicular traffic was prohibited on this route. The landslide in KK road led to the closure of that route also. The boulders and slush caused by the landslide was removed from the road by 6pm and vehicular traffic was restored.

However, with Pala road getting submerged, the tourists coming down from Vagamon got stuck again.

P C George’s house submerged

Former MLA P C Geroge’s house was submerged. Rain water filled the entire floor and kitchen area. The water from nearby thodu flooded George’s house.

The problem started at 12 noon Saturday. P C George and his son Shaun George said they had never seen so much water entering their house.

Water level rising in Vembanad lake

The water level in Vembanad lake rose by half a foot. The water level is expected to rise even further as flow from the lake is affected.

The water is being released towards the northern side through Thanneermukkam bund. However on the southern side of the bund the water level has shown an increase of 2 cm.

Road blocks

Traffic movement was affected on the national highway 183 because of flash floods. The traffic was affected at Kanjirappally, Kurishu Kavala, Patakavala, 26 Mile, Velichiyani, Nirmalaram junction, Mundakayam Painganam and Puthenpalam.

Water clogging happened on many roads. The police diverted the traffic from Ponkunnam town. Traffic through Mundakkayam Valiya Palam route was prohibited. Retaining wall of the Ponkunnam-Placheri road stretch collapsed near Adichalmakal bridge.

Manimalayar overflowed submerging causeways at many places. The Cheruvally causeway near Cheruvally St Mary’s Church got submerged.

The Punalur - Muvattupuzha state highway got submerged at different places especially in Pazhayidam and Manimala.

Road traffic was disrupted on the Karukachal-Manimala stretch as rain water entered Manimala police station area. As a result of this the traffic on Ranni-Kottayam route came to a complete halt.

No flood threat, water clogging or traffic disruption was reported along MC road and Ernakulam road . There was water clogging near Kidangara petrol pump and Perunna area along the AC Road.