Kottayam/Idukki: As Kerala expects more rains in coming days, the state government has opened two shutters of Idamalayar dam in Ernakulam district and Pampa dam in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday morning.

The two shutters of Idamalayar dam were raised by 80 cm at 6 am, while Pampa dam gates were opened by 30 cm. Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta district administrations have sound alert along the Periyar and Pampa rivers.

Idamalayar dam shutters opened.

On Monday, Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik had urged those living on the banks of the Periyar River to take precautions.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising water levels of Idukki dam, one of the highest arch dams in Asia, the state government has decided to open the gates of Cheruthoni dam by by 50cm to let out 100 cubic metre per second (100 cumecs) of water flow at 11 am on Tuesday.

Kerala Water Minister Roshy Augustine on Monday announced the opening of the dam, constructed across the Periyar river, following the Idukki district administration issuing a red alert at 6.00 pm stating that due to the increase in the dam's water level - which had reached 2,396.86 feet at 7.00 am on Monday - there was a possibility it would breach the upper limit of 2,398.86 feet by Tuesday morning and therefore, people need to be alert.

"The decision has been taken to control the water level of the dam at 2,395-2,396 feet in the wake of a warning from the Central Meteorological Department that there would be heavy rains in the coming days. The decision was also based on past experience and was meant to allay people's concerns," the minister said.

The minister also urged those staying along the banks of the Periyar river to take all necessary precautions.

The Idukki District Collector has urged the public and the authorities to be vigilant. The district authorities have also sounded an alert to those who stay in the vicinity of the dam to be very cautious.

Around one lakh litres of water per second will be released from the Idukki dam.

Besides, the expected opening of the Idukki dam, the dams at Sholayar on Chalakudy river and Kakki on Kaki river have already been opened.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asked people living on the banks of the rivers, whose dams are being opened, to be more cautious and take necessary precautions.

Opening of all these dams might bring back the haunting memories of the 2018 floods, to its survivors, when most of the dams in the state were opened to release water amid heavy rains which led to widespread flooding and landslides resulting in loss of life and property across the state.

High alert in Aluva, Ernakulam

As release of water from Idamalayar and Idukki dams would flow through Aluva, the commercial hub of Ernakulam, state Industries Minister P Rajeev held a meeting to deal with resulting consequences.

Subsequent to the meeting, Rajeev said in a release that steps are being taken to ensure water from Idukki and Idamalayar dams do not flow into the Periyar together.

He also directed the Irrigation department to remove the obstructions to the smooth flow of water in the river on a war footing.

Thrissur District Collector Haritha V Kumar asked the public residing along the banks of Chalakudy river to remain vigilant.

Peppara dam

Shutters of the Peppara dam in Thiruvananthapuram has been raised by 140 centimetres. The 1st and 4th shutters of the dam will be raised 5 cms each and the 2nd and 4th will be raised 10 cms each at 10pm on Monday. The shutters will be raised 30 more cms (combined) on Tuesday morning.

Kakki-Ananthodu dam

Two shutters of the Kakki-Anathodu dam in Pathanamthitta have been opened by 15 cm.

Those who live on the banks of the Pamba River, especially in areas near Kuttanad, Kozhencherry, Ranni and Chengannur are likely to be affected.

Sholayar dam

The shutters of the Sholayar dam have already been opened. The dam water is set to reach Chalakudy areas late on Monday.

Thottapally spillway

One more shutter of the Thottapally spillway in Alappuzha was opened. Now, altogether 36 shutters of the spillway have been opened.

The opening of the remaining four shutters is getting delayed due to ongoing repair work.

Red alert in Kerala dams

Idukki (Idukki)

Kallarkutty (Idukki)

Kundala (Idukki)

Irattar (Idukki)

Lower Periyar (Idukki)

Ponmudi (Idukki)

Idamalayar (Pathanamthitta)

Pamba (Pathanamthitta)

Moozhiyar (Pathanamthitta)

Kakki (Pathanamthitta)

Sholayar (Thrissur)

Peringal Kuthu (Thrissur)

Orange alert

Mattuppetty (Idukki)