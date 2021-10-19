More rains likely in Kerala, Orange alert in 11 districts on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: The brief let-up in the heavy bout of rain that Kerala experienced for the past two days is only a temporary respite, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.



The national weather agency has forecast more rain in the State already battered by a slew of landslides and flash floods in recent days.

In response, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has sounded an Orange alert in as many as 11 districts on Wednesday.

They are Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

Heavy to very heavy showers are predicted here, especially those districts along the Western Ghats.

With landslides becoming more prevalent here, the report by the Geological Survey of India and the KSDMA had recommended that people living in areas prone to landslides need to be evacuated to safety. Efforts are underway.

An Yellow alert has been sounded in the remaining three districts - Kollam, Alappuzha, and Kasaragod.

The Orange alert stays on for another day (Thursday) in 12 districts - with Kollam and Alappuzha being the newer additions.

Kannur and Kasaragod will see an Yellow alert on Thursday.

The heavy rain in the region is likely to continue until Saturday (October 24), the IMD informed.

The last two days had only seen light showers as the low-pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea weakened.

This will change with the arrival of easterly winds bounds for South India, the IMD said.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged all to remain extra vigilant in the event of rains not letting up.



While urging people to heed the authorities' instructions, he warned against unnecessary trips during these dangerous weather conditions.

As per the Met standards, a Red alert denotes heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an Orange alert signifies very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A Yellow alert, on the other hand, denotes heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.