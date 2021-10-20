Kurichy (Kottayam): A hotel owner who had alleged in a Facebook post that the Kerala Government’s unscientific lockdown rules imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic had destroyed his life was found dead on a railway track early on Tuesday.

The body of 42-year-old Sarin Mohan, who owned Hotel Vinayaka at Kurichy Outpost, was noticed on the railway track near the Kurichy level-cross by an autorickshaw driver who was walking along the track. Sarin lived at Gurudeva Bhavan in S Puram.

Sarin had reached the hotel early on Tuesday with his wife Radhu to prepare food. He later went out and did not return. Radhu tried contacting Sarin over the phone but he did not answer. Sarin’s wife subsequently contacted some relatives and a search was launched. Soon, the body was found on the railway track by the auto driver.

An autopsy on Sarin's body was conducted at Kottayam General Hospital and it was handed over to relatives. Apart from his wife, Sarin is survived by two children, Karthika and Sidharth.

Earlier, Sarin had worked as a welder abroad. He had returned to Kerala before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and opened the hotel at Kurichy Outpost in a rented building. Sarin and family lived in a rented house adjacent to the hotel. When the hotel picked up good business, Sarin had plans to start a textile shop and a spare-parts outlet on the same street.

However, Sarin suffered severe losses when the second wave of the pandemic struck and the government imposed lockdown again. As Sarin had borrowed heavily from several financial institutions, including private sector banks, to launch his hotel the second lockdown increased his debts. Moreover, Sarin’s younger child is autistic and the child's treatment caused him mental agony.

Meanwhile, relatives alleged that money lenders tormented the family at their home and hotel. They also misbehaved with Sarin's wife, they said.

The following is from the Facebook post of Sarin describing his plight:

‘Govt destroyed my life’

“Corona will spare you even if you travel on a crowded bus, queue up at a Beverages Corporation outlet to buy liquor, visit a popular shopping mall, join a wedding celebration along with 100 others and enjoy a feast together or take part in mass gathering organised by a political party. But, the virus will infect you if you eat at a hotel or queue up there. Such are the decisions taken by the state government.

“After the lockdown was lifted, I am facing threats from private banks and moneylenders. Even if I work hard for another six years, the loans cannot be repaid.

“Now there is no hope. I wish that the government would correct its idiotic lockdown rules at least after my death. I appeal to the government not to destroy the lives of ordinary people. The entire responsibility for my death lies with the present government. I am a victim of the wrong policies of the government, which is forcing ordinary people into a debt trap and wrecking their lives.”

In the post, Sarin also makes an appeal to help his wife and two children, one of whom is autistic. He also urges the police to return his mobile to his family as his children need to attend online classes.