Adoption row: Court verdict on anticipatory bail pleas on Nov 2

Thiruvananthapuram: A court here will pronounce the verdict over the anticipatory bail pleas of the accused in the case pertaining to a baby being given up for adoption without the knowledge of the mother Anupama S Chandran on November 2.

The hearing in the anticipatory bail pleas of the accused, including that of Anupama’s parents, in the case is over. The district government pleader A A Hakim contended that the accused should not be given anticipatory bail and that they need to be questioned further. The prosecution informed the court that the mother, Anupama, has been trying hard to get her baby back.

"Pregnant Anupama was made to stay at a relative's house. After she gave birth, she was made to sign the consent letter through unfair means. A detailed probe is needed into the consent letter and the adoption procedures. Though the police probe is under way, the accused have not been questioned in detail,” the prosecution said in court.

The defendant's counsel argued that a verdict in the plea should not be pronounced based on media reports. “Anupama's parents did not try to harm the child in any way. Instead, they took measures for the baby to lead a safe life. 2eAnupama had backed this. They went ahead with the adoption procedures only after she gave her consent in writing. Even Anupama has not said that her parents had taken away her baby. In the affidavit submitted in the family court, Anupama herself had stated that she had given the temporary custody of the baby to her parents. Their daughter who went out for studies, returned home pregnant. Anupama's parents only did what any parent in their situation would have done. Considering these factors, the accused should be granted bail,” the counsel contended.

The Peroorkada police had registered a case based on the complaint filed by Anupama. Anupama's parents Jayachandran and Smitha James, sister Anju and Anju's husband Arun are the accused in the case. Former councillor Anil Kumar and Ramesh, who are friends of Anupama's father, have also been named as accused.