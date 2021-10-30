Bineesh Kodiyeri released, blames BJP for his one-year prison time

Released on bail a year after he was imprisoned in a money laundering case, Bineesh Kodiyeri took a potshot at the BJP in Bengaluru on Saturday.

"India's biggest political party is behind all this," Bineesh told media persons outside the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison where he was imprisoned since last October.

"Even when they say there is no politics in it, it is always about politics. The name Bineesh is irrelevant, it's about the name Kodiyeri," he said referring to his father, veteran CPM leader, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

"They (Enforcement Directorate) wanted me to name people whom they wanted to be named. Had I agreed to everything they said I would have been out after just ten days. But I did not budge," said Bineesh, adding that he had a lot more to say.

"I will talk in detail when I'm in Kerala. The truth will triumph," he added.

Even though he was granted bail two days ago, Bineesh was unable to leave as those who had agreed to stand surety had backed out.