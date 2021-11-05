New website launched for submitting COVID compensation claim: Kerala Revenue Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Government has launched a website for enabling the nearest dependents of those who died in the COVID-19 pandemic to submit the required application along with all documents for claiming compensation, Revenue Minister K Rajan has said.

The application has to be submitted through the website "www.relief.kerala.gov.in".

The press release issued by the Revenue Minister's office said that the applicants should submit the following documents along with the application.

1. The death certificate of the COVID-19 dead (The ICMR-issued death certificate or the Death Declaration Document.)



2. The copy of the applicant's ration card, Aadhar card and the bank passbook.

3. The copy of the Heirship Certificate, if it is available.

The nearest relative of the COVID dead must submit the application for the compensation claim. The village officer concerned would process the application and the documents attached, and forward a report to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The DDMA would give the final approval if the application and the documents are found to be in order.



After their approval, kin of the COVID dead would get a one-time compensation of Rs 50,000. Those families who were dependent on the dead person, coming under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, would receive Rs.5,000 monthly in their bank account for a period of 36 months.

The website also enables you to check the status of the application, seeking COVID-19 compensation.