Mullaperiyar: Kerala to set up three-tier committee to avoid another tree-felling blunder

Thiruvananthapuram: Rocked by the Mullaperiyar tree-felling issue, the Kerala cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up a three-tier committee to avert such organisational slip-ups in the future.

The committee is expected to provide the state government with the necessary advice and clarity on tricky matters related to inter-state river water disputes.

The three-tier system will replace the existing advisory committee. Inter-state river water strategic council, inter-state river water monitoring committee and inter-state river water legal, and technological cell will be set up.

The chief minister will be the chairman of the strategic council that will have the water resources minister as vice-chairman. Minsters handling the Forest and Power portfolios will be members.

In addition to four MLAs and two MPs, the chief secretary and the Irrigation department secretary will also be part of the strategic council.

It is expected to take vital decisions on handling inter-state river water disputes in the Supreme Court and before the water disputes tribunal.

The council will also take a call on projects - construction and maintenance - that fall under disputed areas. The chief secretary will head the monitoring committee that will also comprise secretaries of the departments of Water Resources, Power, Revenue, Agriculture, Forest and Law.

Earlier on the day, the state cabinet announced that the November 5 order issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and the Chief Wildlife Warden was "not legally binding".

Besides revoking the controversial order issued to chop down 15 trees near the baby dam, the government also decided to take disciplinary action against chief wildlife warden Bennichan Thomas, who allegedly prepared the order.

The development comes in the wake of the LDF facing flak, mainly from Opposition Congress over the issue after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for granting permission to fell the trees.

While Tamil Nadu had sought a nod for the removal of 23 trees, permission had been granted for clearing 15.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over the century-old Mullaperiyar Dam, with the former insisting the reservoir is not safe and wants a new one in its place while its neighbour has been maintaining it was strong.

Last week, Tamil Nadu minister Durai Murugan had said his government would be planning on raising the water level to 152 ft once the baby dam was strengthened.

(With PTI inputs)

