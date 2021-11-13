PK Sreemathy's phone call to Anupama reveals Pinarayi had prior knowledge of adoption

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was well aware of the adoption issue involving former student activist Anupama S Chandran's child, going by the audio clip of the telephonic talks CPM central committee member and former Minister PK Sreemathy had with Anupama.

In the audio clip, which is now in circulation, it was revealed by Sreemathy to Anupama that she had spoken to all leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan about the issue.



Sreemathy is heard saying that the chief minister refused to intervene in the case by saying that Anupama should herself find a solution to the problem.

Before going to the media, Anupma had approached Sreemathi, who is also women's wing leader of the CPM, when no action was taken by the police over her complaint against her parents for giving her child for adoption without her knowledge.

Sreemathi's telephonic talk with Anupama was held in September. Sreemathy also told Anupama that she had spoken to Pinarayi, Kodiyeri and CPM state acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan and made all arrangements for including the matter in the agenda of the party state committee. But the issue was not discussed in any party committees held later.

The state government had earlier claimed that the adoption issue came to its notice only when it was taken up by the media and after that it took steps in favour of Anupama.

But the audio tape of the phone call made by Sreemathy to Anupama now reveals that the chief minister knew about the issue earlier.