Palakkad: A three-year-old tusker was electrocuted near an estate in the Walayar forest range in Palakkad district of Kerala, a forest offical said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Malampuzha Anakkal Estate in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Palakkad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kurra Srinivas said the animal was found dead this morning and its herd was found guarding the carcass.

"There was a live connection to a borewell in the area and it seems like the elephant tried to bite it late Monday," the DFO said.

The forest officials managed to chase away the herd conduct a postmortem on the tusker.

The postmortem was conducted and the remains would be cremated either or tomorrow morning, he said.

The herd was spotted by the estate workers in the morning.

The heart rending scenes of the mother elephant's attempt to revive the little tusker gathered a crowd.

The elephant was electrocuted by the electric connection used to pump water to the estate from a pond nearby. However, the 200 metre long connection wasdrawn without permisiion, KSEB Assistant Executive Engineer V Selvaraj said.

(With PTI inputs.)