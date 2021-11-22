14.18 lakh yet to take second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 14.18 lakh persons in Kerala have not taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine despite exceeding the stipulated period. This was disclosed by the State Health Department in a detailed report.

Of the 14.18 lakh, 3.2 lakh people have delayed the second dose of vaccination because they contracted COVID-19. As many as 78,867 persons left abroad after taking the first dose of vaccine and 22,357 persons expressed their unwillingness to take the second dose of vaccine.

According to the report, 6.91 lakh persons have not received the vaccine.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently directed the officials to give priority to the second dose of vaccine.

Of the people who have delayed taking the second dose, 10.7 lakh had taken Covishield and 3.47 lakh had taken Covaxin. After taking the first Covaxin dose, 12,889 took some other vaccine as the second dose.

First dose: seven districts lag behind



Seven districts are lagging behind in completing the administration of the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19. The vaccination rate in these districts — Kottayam (89%), Alappuzha (90%), Thrissur (91%), Kasaragod (93%), Kollam (94%), Palakkad (94%) and Kozhikode (95%) — are below the state vaccination average of 96%.



Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kannur have completed 100 % vaccination.

As many as 2.66 crore people in Kerala above the age of 18 years have to be administered two doses of the vaccine. So far 2.56 crore people have received the first dose.

A glance at the numbers



Those who didn't take the second dose so far: 14.18 lakh



Those waiting for a second dose as they contracted COVID-19 - 16,438

Those who developed allergy after receiving the first dose - 14,030

Those who died after taking the first dose - 5,266

Those who are under treatment due to various other diseases - 3,847

Duplication of names because of two phone numbers - 2.7 lakh.