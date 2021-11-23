Hours after receiving a send-off, Dr Gopinath Ravindran reappointed VC of Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 23, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Prof Gopinath Ravindran (second from left) attends his farewell meeting on Monday. Courtesy: Facebook @Manikandan Kottayi

Kannur: A day after the Kannur University organised a farewell meeting for its outgoing vice-chancellor Gopinath Ravindran, the Governor reappointed him using his 'special powers'.

It is understood to be the first time that a VC has been reappointed in Kerala.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reinstated Dr Ravindran after dismissing a three-member search committee recommended by the state government for finding a replacement.

The reappointment of the 61-year-old is for four more years effective from November 24, 2021.

Dr Ravindran, a graduate of St Stephen's College, Delhi has worked at Jamia Millia Islamia in the past. He had joined Kannur University as VC in November 2017.

