Hard disc key to unravel mystery behind death of models, says city police chief

Kochi: Police is yet to rule out foul play behind the death of two young fashion models in a car crash in the heart of this city earlier this month. Earlier the investigation team had claimed they don't suspect any mischief over the death of former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan.

Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju stated the mystery behind the fatal accident can be unfolded once the hard disc containing the recorded CCTV footage on the happenings at the No 18 Hotel at Fort Kochi is located.

The Commissioner who was on leave when the mishap happened, returned to office only on Tuesday. The police is investigating the case going by the statement of the hotel owner that the hard disk containing decisive evidence was thrown into the lake.

A search was carried out in a stretch of the Vembanad Lake on Tuesday with the help of Coast Guard and Navy personnel.

The Commissioner said that the details of all persons who attended the DJ party at the hotel on the day of the incident would be collected by the police.

The destruction of CCTV camera footage of the hotel has made the case mysterious and raised grave suspicion.

He said Saiju Thankachan, a notorious drug peddler ho followed the car of models at the time of the accident, and Abdul Rahman, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle, would be questioned again.

Meanwhile, Saiju's anticipatory bail plea was disposed of by the high court on Tuesday. The court disposed of the plea after the state government informed that Saiju was not an accused in the case as of now.

The government clarified that the investigation into the case was continuing and a notice would served to Saiju if his presence is required for questioning.

Ansi's father calls on CM

Abdul Kabeer, father of former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, and her uncle A Nazim called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

They urged the chief minister to unravel the mystry and conspiracy behind the fatal accident. The duo met the chief minister in his office at the Secretariat.

After the meeting, Nazim told media persons that the chief minister informed them that the probe was continuing in an effective manner.