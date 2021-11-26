Fourth infant death in four days at Attappady, Kerala govt orders enquiry

Palakkad: A 10-month-old girl child died on Friday evening in Attappady in Palakkad district of Kerala, Manorama News reported. This is the fourth case of infant death in the last four days in the Agali and Puthur regions near Attappady.

The child, undergoing treatment for heart related ailments, died while on the way to hospital.

Earlier in the day, a three-day-old infant from a tribal hamlet died at Mannarcaud hospital in the district, prompting the Kerala government to order a multi-departmental enquiry into the incident.

Health minister Veena George directed the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) to investigate the incident.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, K Radhakrishnan, will visit the backward hamlet in the district on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

T V Anupama, the Director of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, has been entrusted to enquire into the matter and submit a report soon.

The minister will also take part in a meeting in the morning at Agali in the district.

Medical officers said some were Intrauterine Deaths (IUD) and other children died due to sickle cell anaemia.