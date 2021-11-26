COVID-19: 4,677 cases in Kerala on Friday, active cases drop below 50K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 4,677 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after testing 56,558 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 8.26 per cent.

After 6,632 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 49,459 . Among them, only 7.2 per cent are admitted to hospitals currently.

COVID fatalities reached 39,125 , after 355 previously undocumented deaths and 33 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The state has reported 51,24,618 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 50,35,384 recovered.

Of the positive cases, 33 were health workers, while 16 had come from outside the state and 4,320 infected through contact. The source of infection of 308 among them is unknown.

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus variant was identified in South Africa. A number of countries, including India, UK, Israel, Italy and Singapore have moved to restrict travel from South Africa and other countries in the region.

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Friday, 95.9 per cent (2,56,25,378) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 62.6 per cent (1,67,26,533) received both the doses.

As of now, a total of 1,69,347 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,64,542 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,805 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 285. people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

There are 21 wards in 19 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 823

Thiruvananthapuram - 633

Kozhikode - 588

Thrissur - 485

Kottayam - 369

Kollam - 330

Kannur - 295

Palakkad - 208

Wayanad - 202

Pathanamthitta - 202

Malappuram - 162

Idukki - 150

Alappuzha - 144

Kasaragod - 86