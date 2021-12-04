Binoy Kodiyeri unperturbed as Bihar woman seeks disclosure of paternity test result

Mumbai: Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, said that he was not worried about the release of DNA test results conducted on the basis of the complaint given by a woman from Bihar that she was sexually harassed by the former and she gave birth to a child in that relation.

Binoy's response comes at a time when the Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear the petitioner's request on January 4 for publication of DNA test results.

Binoy said that the petition seeking quashing of the sexual harassment case against him was pending in the Bombay High Court and that he would go ahead with his legal fight.

Meanwhile, the Dindoshi Court in Andheri would begin trial in the sexual harassment case against Binoy on December 13. Though the police had filed a chargesheet with the court last January itself, there was a delay in starting the trial proceedings due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It was in June 2019 that the woman, a bar dancer, gave a complaint to the Oshiwara police. She said she wanted to ensure justice for her eight-year-old son. According to her, once the DNA report is opened, a solution to all questions can be found.

When Binoy moved the court with the plea to cancel the trial in the sexual harassment case in July 2019, the High Court ordered for the DNA test. On July 30, blood samples were collected from Binoy. It was after November 17 that the Mumbai police submitted the DNA test results given by the forensic lab at Kalina as a secret document to the Registrar of the High Court.

The hearing in the case got prolonged due to COVID restrictions. It was a year after the Registrar of the High Court got the report that the woman had given a petition to publicise the DNA test tests.