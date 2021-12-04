COVID-19: 4,557 cases in Kerala on Saturday, TPR at 7.74%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 4,557 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday after testing 58,817 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 7.74 per cent.

After 5,108 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 43,771. Among them, only 7.6 per cent are admitted to hospitals currently.

COVID fatalities reached 41,439, after 263 previously undocumented deaths and 52 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The state has reported 51,61,471‬ COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 50,75,605 recovered.

Of the positive cases, 38 were health workers, while nine had come from outside the state and 4,305 infected through contact. The source of infection of 205 among them is unknown.

Meanwhile, India reported its third case of Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday from Gujarat. On Thursday, two cases were reported from Karnataka.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram- 814

Ernakulam- 606

Kozhikode- 566

Thrissur- 489

Kollam- 350

Kottayam- 347

Kannur- 276

Malappuram- 233

Pathanamthitta- 211

Alappuzha- 160

Palakkad- 151

Idukki- 139

Wayanad- 135

Kasaragod- 80

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram- 928,

Ernakulam-806

Pathanamthitta- 603

Thrissur- 433

Kozhikode- 400

Kannur- 373

Kollam-369

Kottayam- 284

Alappuzha- 255

Wayanad-207

Idukki-139

Malappuram- 130

Palakkad- 104

Kasaragod- 77

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Friday, 96.4 per cent (2,57,69,285) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 67.3 per cent (1,79,93,740) received both the doses.

As of now, a total of 1,64,747 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,60,333 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,414 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 299. people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

There are 21 wards in 19 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.