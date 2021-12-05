COVID-19: 4,450 cases in Kerala on Sunday, TPR at 7.7%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 4,450 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday after testing 57,722 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 7.7 per cent.

After 4,606 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 43,454. Among them, only 7.6 per cent are admitted to hospitals currently.

COVID fatalities reached 41,600, after 138 previously undocumented deaths and 23 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The state has reported 51,65,921‬ COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 50,80,211 recovered.

Of the positive cases, 35 were health workers, while 26 had come from outside the state and 4,163 infected through contact. The source of infection of 226 among them is unknown.

Meanwhile, India reported its fifth case of Omicron coronavirus variant on Sunday from Delhi. Earlier, the new variant was reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra and two cases from Karnataka.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram- 791

Ernakulam-678

Kozhikode- 523

Thrissur-345

Kollam-346

Kottayam- 484

Kannur- 246

Malappuram- 158

Pathanamthitta- 219

Alappuzha- 147

Palakkad- 141

Idukki- 193

Wayanad- 128

Kasaragod- 51

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Friday, 96.5 per cent (2,57,79,252) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 67.6 per cent (1,80,63,519) received both the doses.

As of now, a total of 1,67,693 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,63,323 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,370 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 256 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

There are 21 wards in 19 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.